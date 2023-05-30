HACC sentenced two SBU employees to 8 years in prison. They demanded a $50 000 bribe

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found guilty two SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) employees who demanded a bribe of $50 000 "for not obstructing the activity and influencing the decision of the investigator." Both were sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of half of their property.

This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

According to the prosecutorʼs office, SBU employees were found guilty under part 4 of Art. 368 and Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The verdict can be challenged in the appeal procedure within 30 days from the day of its announcement.

The pre-trial investigation was completed and this case was transferred to the court on June 30, 2017. However, HACC started its work in 2019.

According to the investigation, the accused in this case were the head of the department of counter-defense of the economy (lieutenant colonel) of one of the regional offices of the SBU and the deputy head of the department of the same department (major).