The Verkhovna Rada made May 8 a holiday — it is the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 9278, which establishes that May 8 is the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939–1945.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this on May 29.

There were 317 votes for the draft law.

The explanatory note states that this law will contribute to the establishment of the European tradition in Ukraine. In most European countries, as well as in the USA and Great Britain, the holiday of victory in the Second World War is commemorated on May 8, because in 1945, on this day at 22:43 CET, the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany was signed. According to Moscow time, the capitulation was signed at 00:43 the next day — May 9.

Until 2015, Ukraine, like other CIS countries, officially celebrated Victory Day on May 9. In 2015, the Verkhovna Rada amended the legislation: May 8 was established as the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in honor of all victims of the Second World War, and May 9 was the Day of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War. Here is the publication of the Institute of National Remembrance until May 8.