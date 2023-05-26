For the first time, “Ukrzaliznytsia” received a grant from the World Bank — the money will be used to rebuild the railway

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) received $25 million in grant funding from the World Bank for the first time. With this financing, UZ is expecting deliveries of equipment and rolling stock already this year.

This is reported by the press service of the university.

UZ board member Anton Mishin noted that the funds will be directed to the reconstruction of critical railway infrastructure of Ukraine and the increase of cargo transportation volumes.

Cooperation involves the purchase of equipment, an increase in the fleet of fitting platforms and the organization of processes according to the best global standards.