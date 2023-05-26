The Ministry of Youth Sports published a list of athletes who went abroad with permission, but did not return

The Ministry of Youth and Sports published a list of Ukrainian athletes who went abroad with permission from the department, but did not return in time. A total of 236 people are on the list.

With permission from the Ministry, athletes could go abroad for up to 30 days to participate in international competitions.

The list includes, in particular, former midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Artem Hromov, ex-player of Kyiv "Dynamo" Vladyslav Kulach, as well as basketball players Andriy Kozhemyakin and Oleksandr Kobets. At the same time, the list does not include players of the national team of Ukraine, Mykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsyhankov, and Ilya Zabarny, who moved to foreign clubs this winter.

Also on the list are several Ukrainian cyber sportsmen, in particular, players of the Monte team from Counter-Strike — Volodymyr Veletniuk, Serhiy Demchenko and Viktor Orudzhev. The organization noted that they did not have time to return in time due to the fact that they were very far in the tournament. But on May 21, two players have already returned to Ukraine, and the third will return in a few days.

The list also includes about 20 basketball players, chess players, hockey players and other athletes.