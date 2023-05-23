Zelensky informed about the creation of the Marine Corps in Ukraine

The President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the creation of the Marine Corps. For this, new brigades of marines are being formed.

He stated this during the Marine Corps Day events.

"Today I have the honor to announce that a decision has been made to significantly increase the potential of the Ukrainian Marine Corps — to create a Marine Corps. The state will do everything for the development of this important, strong type of troops," Zelensky explained.

He reminded that the marines participated in the battles for Mariupol, Avdiivka and Volnovakha, held the defense of Mykolaiv, continues to cover Odesa and protect the Kherson region. The infantrymen were also involved in the operation to liberate Snake Island.

Zelensky did not provide any other details. Currently, the marines are part of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, but in the event of the separation of a separate Corps, it is likely to become a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a par with the Ground Forces, Air Force and Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Terrodefense Forces, Special Operations Forces and others.

The Marine Corps exists in the US Army and is considered one of the most combat-ready American units. Marines are usually used as rapid response forces. Since the US is located on a separate continent and usually fights on other continents, it is the marines who are one of the first to enter the battle to seize beachhead for the landing of other troops. The Marine Corps is also involved in the protection of the US President.