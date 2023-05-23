Azerbaijan promises to double gas exports to Europe in a few years

Azerbaijan promises to double gas supplies to Europe in a few years. They want to supply at least 20 billion cubic meters of gas there every year.

This was reported by the countryʼs President Ilham Aliyev.

"In 2021, our supplies of natural gas to Europe amounted to 8 billion cubic meters. m, this year this indicator will be equal to 12 billion cubic meters. m, and by 2027, I think, 20 billion cubic meters. I believe that this is the minimum, since there is potential," Aliyev noted.

Last year, Azerbaijan and the European Commission signed a memorandum that provides for an increase in gas supplies to Europe. After the Russian invasion, Europe is trying to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and is looking for alternative suppliers. One of them was Azerbaijan, which supplies gas to Europe through Turkey. Ukraine also buys gas from Europe.

In addition, Azerbaijan exports oil, natural gas, electricity to Europe, and plans to export hydrogen, in particular "green", which is part of joint strategic cooperation with the EU.