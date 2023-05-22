Sean Penn will play in the film directed by Ukrainian director Slaboshpytskyi

American actor Sean Penn will play in the final short story of the Ukrainian film almanac "War Through the Eyes of Animals" by Ukrainian director Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Penn will play the role of a sound producer who accidentally witnesses the start of the war. The filming of the novel will take place in Ukraine and Los Angeles in the summer of 2023.

This story will be one of nine short films made by different directors and combined into one film almanac "War Through the Eyes of Animals". The heroes of each novel will be animals that ended up in Ukraine during the war.

The ninth, final story will be shot by director Slaboshpytskyi.

"It is a great honor for me to cooperate with an incredible actor, an outstanding person and one of the biggest friends of Ukraine, Sean Penn. He was with us during the February 24th attack and explores the war in Ukraine in his documentary. His support is invaluable to us, it cannot be overestimated," the director noted.

The world premiere of the movie "War Through the Eyes of Animals" is scheduled for the end of 2023 within the framework of one of the international festivals.