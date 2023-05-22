The European Union imposed new sanctions against Iran. Five more people and two organizations responsible for human rights violations in the country were added to the list.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

In particular, the commander of the Tehran Police unit of Iranʼs Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) and a person related to the "Maryam Arvin case" — a lawyer who was behind bars for her human rights activities and later died — were on the sanctions list.

Sanctions were also imposed on a spokesman for Iranʼs police, the secretary of Iranʼs Supreme Cyber Council (SCC) and the IRGC Foundation, the body responsible for managing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corpsʼ investments.