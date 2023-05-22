The European Union imposed new sanctions against Iran. Five more people and two organizations responsible for human rights violations in the country were added to the list.
This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.
In particular, the commander of the Tehran Police unit of Iranʼs Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) and a person related to the "Maryam Arvin case" — a lawyer who was behind bars for her human rights activities and later died — were on the sanctions list.
Sanctions were also imposed on a spokesman for Iranʼs police, the secretary of Iranʼs Supreme Cyber Council (SCC) and the IRGC Foundation, the body responsible for managing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corpsʼ investments.
- This is already the eighth package of European sanctions against Iran. In total, the EU imposed sanctions against 216 individuals and 37 legal entities from this country. Sanctioned persons are prohibited from entering the countries of the European Union, and their assets in the EU will be frozen. There is also a ban on the export to Iran of equipment that can be used for repression and equipment for monitoring telecommunications.