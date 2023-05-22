A year ago, Russia struck the checkpoint of the “Safari” special forces in Zaporizhzhia. Today it became known about 23 dead

On the night of May 22, 2022, Russia launched a missile attack on the base of soldiers of the special purpose regiment "Safari" in the Zaporizhzhia region. A year after the tragedy, it became known that 23 policemen died then. It is not known how many others were injured.

This was reported by the National Police (NPU) and the "Safari" regiment, which in posts honor the memory of the fallen soldiers.

"Today is another bitter date for our police family — a year ago, on the night of May 21-22, Russia launched an insidious missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. That night, 23 soldiers of the "Safari" regiment of the NPU from many regions of Ukraine died," the police noted.

Among the dead are 19 special forces from the "KORD" unit (fighters from Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Transcarpathian regions) and four representatives of the special police patrol service (from Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytsky regions).