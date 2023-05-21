The Gongadze Prize was awarded to the founder of the Ukrainer project Bohdan Logvinenko

The Georgy Gongadze Prize in 2023 was awarded to Bohdan Logvynenko, a journalist, writer and founder of the Ukrainer project.

This is reported by the volunteer organization PEN Ukraine and Detektor Media.

Before the full-scale invasion of the Russians, Ukrainer covered expeditions to remote corners of Ukraine, talked about people, art and business in Ukraine. After February 24, Ukrainer was reformatted and began to produce materials about the war.

"Uncompromising in matters of cooperation with the enemy, Russian colonialism, and Ukrainian identity is what we inherited from Georhiy Gongadze. The award is a credit of trust and responsibility for this legacy," Logvinenko said during the presentation.

The finalists of the award this year were the founder of the DonbasFrontliner project Andriy Dubchak and the editor of "European Truth" Serhiy Sydorenko.