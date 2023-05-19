NABU declared the suspicion to the MP Olha Saladusa. She did not declare the house for UAH 1.8 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) suspect the MP Olha Saladukha of entering unreliable data in the declaration for 2020.

In particular, she reported that she purchased a plot of land in the suburbs of Kyiv, but deliberately hid information about the unfinished two-story residential building located on it, worth almost UAH 1.8 million.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) pointed out these violations, but it also did not include them in the corrected declaration.

The law enforcement officers began an investigation and received evidence that at the time of acquisition of the plot of land, a house was already standing on it. Therefore, it had to be declared.