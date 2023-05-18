There was an explosion on the railway in Crimea — wagons with grain derailed

There was an explosion on the railway near Bakhchisaray (Crimea) — eight wagons with grain derailed, five of them overturned.
The explosion in the Simferopol district occurred at 08:20. The movement of electric trains on the Simferopol — Sevastopol route has been stopped.
Information about the explosion was also confirmed by the Kremlinʼs protégé in Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov. According to him, no one was injured.
- Starting from August 2022, the sounds of explosions can be heard almost every day in Crimea and Sevastopol. Usually, the Russian authorities explain this by shooting at "Ukrainian drones and the work of air defense."