There was an explosion on the railway near Bakhchisaray (Crimea) — eight wagons with grain derailed, five of them overturned.

The explosion in the Simferopol district occurred at 08:20. The movement of electric trains on the Simferopol — Sevastopol route has been stopped.

Information about the explosion was also confirmed by the Kremlinʼs protégé in Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov. According to him, no one was injured.