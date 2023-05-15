The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 580 occupiers over the past day. The situation it the frontline

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, the Russians are attacking the outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Kostyantynivka, trying to cut supply routes. The Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks over the past day.
This was reported in the summary of the General Staff, adding that Russia lost 580 soldiers killed during the day.
In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Masyutivka and Synkivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fought back.
Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked in the direction of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka (surroundings of Chasiv Yar) and Predtechyne (surroundings of Kostyantynivka).
Near Donetsk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks in the Maryinka area.
The Ukrainian aviation carried out 17 strikes on areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, two Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones and a Supercam UAV were shot down.
- Intense fighting in the Bakhmut region began in July 2022 and continues to this day. To capture Bakhmut, Russia threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians", most of the invadersʼ artillery was concentrated in this direction.
- On May 8 and 9, units of the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured a two-kilometer section on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut from the Russians. The brigade published a video of the assault on the positions of the occupiers. The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi commended the soldiers for this. According to him, a competent defense made it possible to exhaust the PMC "Wagner" in this direction, due to which the mercenaries were replaced by less well-prepared units of the regular troops of the Russian Federation.
- Before that, the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn, spoke about the escape from the positions of the fighters of the Russian 72nd Brigade. They allegedly exposed a strategic bridgehead.