The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 580 occupiers over the past day. The situation it the frontline

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, the Russians are attacking the outskirts of Chasiv Yar and Kostyantynivka, trying to cut supply routes. The Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff, adding that Russia lost 580 soldiers killed during the day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Masyutivka and Synkivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fought back.

Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked in the direction of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka (surroundings of Chasiv Yar) and Predtechyne (surroundings of Kostyantynivka).

Near Donetsk, Ukrainian soldiers repelled numerous attacks in the Maryinka area.

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 17 strikes on areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, two Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones and a Supercam UAV were shot down.