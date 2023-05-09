“Display of contempt for the Ukrainian people”: the MFA of Ukraine criticized the leaders who came to the military parade in Moscow

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) criticized the visit of the leaders of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan to the military parade in Moscow. There they called it a manifestation of contempt for the Ukrainian people.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We consider the participation of the leaders of the specified foreign countries in a public event alongside a war criminal who flaunted the outbreak of war in Europe on a scale unknown since the Second World War as an immoral and unfriendly step towards Ukraine, showing contempt for the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their survival and freedom," they noted.

The department emphasized that the peoples of Central Asia and the Caucasus made an invaluable contribution to the victory over Nazism 78 years ago. But now they donʼt deserve the Kremlin to use them in its "false act".

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine ignored the participation of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko.