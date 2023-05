In Warsaw, the capital of Poland, on May 9, the Russian ambassador Serhiy Andreev this year also failed to lay flowers at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers — activists did not miss him.

Andreev was also asked to shoot the St. George tape. In the end, he did not manage to put the flowers and had to leave.

In Warsaw, across from the cemetery, symbolic graves of Ukrainians killed and high-rise buildings destroyed by rocket attacks were set up, and the sounds of air raids sounded.