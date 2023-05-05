SBU: A businessman from Lviv supplied Rolls-Royce and Maybach cars to Russia to circumvent sanctions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a businessman from Lviv who was illegally exporting premium cars to Russia.

The SBU reported this on May 5.

The Lviv businessman previously lived in Russia and has his own business there. Dilok established a scheme to transport luxury cars to the territory of Russia to bypass international trade restrictions.

Among its customers are representatives of the top management of the Kremlin monopoly Gazprom and the propaganda TV channel Russia Today. From August 2022 to March 2023, the businessman illegally shipped 45 cars worth more than €3 million to Russian customers.

To do this, the man bought premium cars at Ukrainian car dealerships, registered them for his companies, then transported them in transit through the territory of the European Union to Belarus, and from there to Russia.

The SBU seized his property worth more than UAH 700 million. The list includes: corporate rights to 17 enterprises, more than fifty non-residential industrial premises in various regions of Ukraine, including Crimea, 22 apartments in Kyiv and Lviv, almost three dozen plots of land and more than 40 luxury cars.