In Turkey, Ukrainian deputies tried to disrupt the speech of the Russians at the summit, a fight broke out

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine tried to disrupt the speech of Russian delegates at the summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PACHES) in Ankara.

Anadolu writes about it.

Ukrainian deputies unfurled the flags of Ukraine behind the State Duma deputy from "United Russia" Olga Timofeeva, who spoke at the summit with the "Georgian Ribbon". Other members of the Russian delegation tried to stop the Ukrainians.

The speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, announced a break and called on the delegation that violated the rules to leave the hall.

Later, a fight broke out in the corridor of the parliament between the Ukrainian deputy Oleksandr Marikovsky and the Russian delegate, who snatched the flag of Ukraine from Marikovskyʼs hands.