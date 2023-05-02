The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already formed eight “Offensive Guard” brigades, and plans to prepare additional brigades

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has already formed eight "Offensive Guard" brigades. They plan to train additional teams there.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko told about this in an interview with Interfax.

"The teams are fully formed. These are eight brigades. We have plans to form additional brigades, because there is a demand for it, and we have the opportunities," he noted.

According to him, the already formed brigades are being re-armed. They will be trained for two to three weeks.

Klymenko said that the task of each of these brigades is to carry out an offensive together with the Defense Forces during military operations. At the same time, he noted that the brigades from the "Offensive Guard" have not yet come under the command of the Defense Forces.