The Ukrainian police, together with the FBI, liquidated a network of illegal cryptocurrency exchangers

The Ukrainian police and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, together with the US FBI, conducted a multi-level international operation and eliminated a network of cryptocurrency exchangers obtained through criminal means.

Cryptocurrency was exchanged anonymously on a number of sites, which contributed to the laundering of money obtained as a result of attacks by encryption viruses and fraud. Anonymous exchange services were advertised on closed hacker forums.

The network infrastructure was located on servers in the United States, European countries, and Ukraine. The law enforcement officers blocked it and seized the domain names. Currently, the police are establishing the names of those involved.

These are 24xbtc.com, 100btc.pro, pridechange.com, 101crypta.com, uxbtc.com, trust-exchange.org, bitcoin24.exchange, paybtc.pro and owl.gold.