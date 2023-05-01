A man and his friends beat women because of improper parking in Korosten. He was declared the suspicion

On April 28, there was a conflict between a man and two women in Korosten, Zhytomyr region. According to one of the women, the man began to threaten her mother because she blocked the road with her car, and then called his friends. When they arrived, they continued to insult the women, and then began to beat them.

The victim posted a video on social networks and noted that the owner of one of the service stations was the initiator of the conflict.

The police have already charged the 59-year-old man with hooliganism. He faces up to 4 years in prison.