The USA handed Ukraine sensors to detect nuclear explosions

The USA handed Ukraine sensors for detecting radiation emissions from the use of nuclear weapons.
This is reported by The New York Times.
The National Nuclear Security Administration explains that the network of sensors is being deployed "across the region" and will make it possible to "determine the parameters, location and consequences of any nuclear explosion."
This will deprive Russia of the opportunity to "anonymously" use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In the event of an emergency situation in Ukraine due to a nuclear explosion, the analysis will quickly reach the US government agencies for the protection of the population.
As the newspaper writes, the deployment of the system for detecting the use of nuclear weapons shows that the United States does not consider such a scenario to be impossible.
- After Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, representatives of the Russian political community repeatedly talked about the possibility of using nuclear weapons. In particular, on September 21, Putin announced his readiness to use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity of Russia.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he does not believe that the Russian Federation will use nuclear weapons.
- On January 1, 2023, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, reported that Ukrainian intelligence constantly monitors the movement of all carriers of nuclear weapons in Russia.