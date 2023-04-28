The USA handed Ukraine sensors to detect nuclear explosions

The USA handed Ukraine sensors for detecting radiation emissions from the use of nuclear weapons.

This is reported by The New York Times.

The National Nuclear Security Administration explains that the network of sensors is being deployed "across the region" and will make it possible to "determine the parameters, location and consequences of any nuclear explosion."

This will deprive Russia of the opportunity to "anonymously" use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In the event of an emergency situation in Ukraine due to a nuclear explosion, the analysis will quickly reach the US government agencies for the protection of the population.

As the newspaper writes, the deployment of the system for detecting the use of nuclear weapons shows that the United States does not consider such a scenario to be impossible.