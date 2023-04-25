The SBI is investigating the death of two border guards in Chernihiv region. They capsized on the boat

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has taken up the case of the death of two soldiers from the border detachment of the Chernihiv region, the press service writes.

A boat with five border guards overturned while moving along the tributary of the Dnipro. Preliminary, it was overloaded, it began to take on water and sank, as a result of which two soldiers died. Their bodies were found during search and rescue operations.

The SBI opened criminal proceedings for violation of the rules of navigation (Article 417) and ordered to conduct examinations to determine the causes of death of border guards. Witnesses are now being questioned.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

So far, investigators have not reported any suspicions or made any arrests.