The Chinese Embassy in France called the words of Ambassador Lu Chaye about the supposed sovereignty of the former republics of the USSR as his personal opinion. They noted that such a position does not correspond to the official position of Beijing.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the embassy.

They emphasized that the ambassadorʼs statements were not political, but personal statements during the telecast. The official position of China is unchanged.

The embassy reminded that China "respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and supports the goals and principles of the UN Charter." And after the collapse of the USSR, China was one of the first to establish diplomatic relations with post-Soviet countries.

"The Chinese side respects the status of sovereign states that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union," they noted.

As for Ukraine, Chinaʼs position also remains unchanged — it is ready to contribute to the political settlement of the conflict there.