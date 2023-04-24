Ukraine and the European Union will recognize and implement each otherʼs court decisions

The Council of the European Union agreed to establish contractual relations with Ukraine. Now EU member states will recognize and enforce Ukrainian court decisions. Ukraine will do the same within the framework of the Hague Convention.

The Convention obliges signatories to recognize and enforce foreign judgments in civil and commercial matters. This international agreement was concluded in 2019, Ukraine joined it in 2022.

The EU believes that there are no obstacles to such contractual relations with Ukraine. Obstacles could be problems with the independence and efficiency of the judicial system, corruption and the observance of fundamental rights.

In the future, this step will promote international trade between Ukraine and the European Union.