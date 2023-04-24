The Church of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate was burning in Bukovyna. The police detained the arsonist

On the night of April 24, a church in honor of Reverend Iov Pochaivsky, belonging to the UOC MP, was burning in the village of Miliyeve (Chernivtsi region).

The police confirmed the fact of arson and detained the suspect. He turned out to be a 34-year-old resident of the nearby village of Ispas. The man also set the store on fire.

Now the law enforcement officers are investigating and establishing the motives for the arson. They opened criminal proceedings for intentional damage to property (Part 2 of Article 194).