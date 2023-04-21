The Defense Forces eliminated 630 Russians and burned 25 units of enemy equipment over the past day

At the cost of heavy losses, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka areas. On April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 attacks there. The fiercest battles are going on for Bakhmut, the General Staff reports.

During the day, the Defense Forces eliminated 630 occupiers, burned 25 pieces of equipment and shot down eight Iranian drones.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of rocket troops and artillery hit five enemy control points over the past day.