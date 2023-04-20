Ukraine joined the European civil protection mechanism

Ukraine officially joined the civil protection mechanism of the European Union. The corresponding agreement was signed at the International Summit of Cities and Regions, writes "Ukrinform".

On the EU side, the document was signed by Yanez Lenarchych, on the Ukrainian side by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko.

The EU is also allocating another €55 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in addition to the €145 million already transferred at the beginning of 2023.

"As the past winter showed, low temperatures and deliberate Russian attacks on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure put Ukrainians in front of additional challenges. This new humanitarian funding will focus on preparing for next winter to provide an extra level of protection for those in need," said the European Commissionʼs Directorate-General for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.