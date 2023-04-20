In Latvia, it was forbidden to celebrate May 9. But it is possible to express solidarity with Ukraine

In two readings, the Seimas of Latvia adopted the law "On the prohibition of certain public events on May 9". Now, in the country, on May 9, any public events, except for those related to Europe Day, are prohibited.

The Seimas informed about this on April 20.

"Everyone knows that May 9 is a day that a certain part of society uses to glorify totalitarian and occupation regimes. And it is in our interests to prevent events that undermine our values, divide society, glorify military aggression and contribute to the false coverage of historical events," noted the head of the Commission on Human Rights and Public Relations Eva Brante, who is responsible for promoting the bill in the Seimas.

On May 9, activities that do not conflict with the goal established by law — to protect the interests of the state and public safety, as well as to prevent the humiliation and threat to the values of Latvia — can take place. Also, on May 9, it will be possible to hold events to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and honor the memory of those who suffered and died in Ukraine.

The law also prohibits the use of pyrotechnics on the entire territory of Latvia on May 9 (all day) and until 07:00 on May 10. Festive and entertainment events, gatherings and pickets may not be held outdoors in public space.