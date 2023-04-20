“Schemes”: Kolomoiskyʼs sister owns a medieval castle in France

Larysa Chertok — the sister of Ihor Kolomoiskyi — turned out to be the owner of several apartments, parking spaces and apartments in the center of Paris. In addition, she owns a medieval castle in France.

This is reported by the "Schemes" project ("Radio Liberty").

Two parking spaces at 14 Sq. Alboni in Paris and apartments on the 6th floor of the building at 1 Rue Beethoven.

At the same address (1 Rue Beethoven), another French company — Beethoven III — owns an apartment on the 3rd floor, as well as four apartments and two basements. The founder of the company is the same Beethoven Holding firm of Larysa Chertok from Monaco.

The property is located next to the historic Trocadero Gardens, opposite the Eiffel Tower. The Kolomoiskyi family purchased the Paris real estate in 2018. In addition, in the village of Lully (10 km from Lake Geneva, French department of Haute-Savoie), Larysa Chertok owns the Buffavens castle (Château de Buffavens).

This castle was built in the 15th century and is one of the few buildings that "best preserved the character of that time." On the walls of the castle, traces of the shells of the Genevan soldiers who captured Buffavent in 1590 remained, and the coat of arms of the founders, the Langen family, was supposed to be preserved inside.

The complex with a total area of 109.37 thousand square meters. m, which includes the castle itself (the basement and three above), an annex and a plot of land, is owned by the SCI DE Buffavent company. Its founder since 2014 is the Lully Real Estate company from Monaco, which is owned by Ihor Kolomoiskyʼs sister.

Until the fall of 2014, the castle was owned by Oksana Palytsa (wife of Ihor Palytsa, an associate of Kolomoiskyi). In the documents relating to the transfer of property from Palytsa to Chertok, it is said that large-scale transformations are planned in the area around the castle.