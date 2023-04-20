The police detained four hooligans on the territory of the Lavra. There is an activist of the UOC MP Viktoriia Kokhanovska among them

The police detained four participants of hooliganism on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, who staged a stampede and broke protective blinds. They face from 2 to 5 years of imprisonment.

This was reported by the press service of the Metropolitan Police and the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The day before, after the work of the commission of the Ministry of Culture, a group of people damaged the protective shutters and entered the premises, which the representatives of the commission inspected and sealed.

Ignoring the remarks of the law enforcement officers, the offenders engaged in a shoving match with them — they broke the protective shutters and doors and entered the building.

The police detained four of the most active participants who committed offenses. These are two women, born in 1986 and 1984, and two men, born in 1983 and 2001. According to LIGA.netʼs source in the law enforcement agencies, a lawyer and activist of the UOC MP Viktoriia Kokhanovska is among those detained.

Kokhanovskaʼs social networks also note that she was declared of the suspicion.

At present, preventive measures are being chosen for the suspects. They were charged with hooliganism. Investigative actions are also ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the criminal offense.