President Zelensky imposed sanctions against 438 people. The list includes Russian athletes and Shoiguʼs daughter

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky imposed personal sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council against 438 individuals and 254 legal entities.

Decree No. 227/2023 sanctioned 351 individuals, including Russian scientists and entrepreneurs, and 254 legal entities — companies that provide services in the field of information and digital technologies. Among them are "Gazpromnafta-digital solutions", "RT-Invest transport systems", "Innotech Group of Companies", "X-Holding", "Softline Trade", "Yandex", "Rambler" and a number of IT companies.

Decree No. 228/2023 imposed sanctions on 87 individuals — citizens of Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. Among them are the daughter of the Minister of Defense of Russia Ksenia Shoigu, the Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus Serhiy Kovalchuk, Russian figure skater Ilya Averbukh, gymnast Svitlana Khorkina, Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Havrilchuk, goalkeeper of the Russian national team Ihor Akinfeev, gymnast Artur Dalaloyan, figure skater Mark Kondratyuk, Belarusian high jumper Maxim Nedosekov and many others.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the SBU and the National Bank, is tasked with implementing sanctions and monitoring their implementation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to inform about the sanctions of the EU, the USA and other allied states.