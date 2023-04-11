A volcano is erupting in Kamchatka, Russia. Everything around was covered with a thick layer of ash

On the night of April 11, the Shyveluch volcano began to erupt in Russian Kamchatka. The ash plume rose almost 20 kilometers and spread for 500 kilometers, covering the surrounding communities with a thick layer of ash that had not been seen in almost 60 years.

The Insider reports that the village of Klyuchi, located 50 kilometers from the volcano, was the most covered. The thickness of the ash layer there reaches 6-8 centimeters. In several other villages, due to the eruption, the electricity went out and the water in the water pipes was contaminated.

Currently, the Shyveluch volcano has been assigned the highest aviation danger code — red.