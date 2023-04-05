A ship that was supposed to arrive in Ukraine sank near Turkey

On the night of April 5, a vessel under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, which was heading to the port of Izmail in Odesa, sank off the coast of Turkey.

This is reported in the coast guard of Turkey.

There were 14 crew members on board. A Coast Guard corvette, seven boats, two Coast Guard helicopters and an airplane were sent to help the sailors.

With the help of a helicopter, two people were found and rescued on the surface of the sea. Another three were rescued by a nearby commercial vessel. Nine sailors are missing, their search continues.

The Turkish Prosecutorʼs Office has started an investigation into the incident.