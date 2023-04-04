The UN commission will further investigate whether there is genocide in Ukraine. The mandate was extended for another year

The UN International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine will continue its activities and investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The mandate of the mission was extended for another year, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed this decision.

The UN Human Rights Council appealed to the Russian Federation with a demand to grant representatives of international mechanisms immediate access to all prisoners of war, forcibly detained and deported people.

"Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the member states of the UN Human Rights Council, which supported this document, because the continuation of the Commissionʼs independent investigation and documentation of the facts of flagrant violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and international crimes will contribute to bringing Russian war criminals to justice and ensuring justice for the victims of Russian aggression," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.