In Avdiivka, the Russians fired at a bus — a woman died

On April 3, Russians struck Avdiyivka Industrial Avenue and targeted a bus. There were two people in the cabin — a driver and a passenger.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, the driver survived, and the passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Almost at the same time, Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, was subjected to massive shelling. As a result, two houses burned to the ground, and three more were damaged. No one was injured during the shelling because people evacuated in time.