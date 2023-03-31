NATO Secretary General: Finland will become a member of the Alliance in the coming days

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that Finland will become a member of the Alliance in the coming days. All NATO countries have ratified its application for accession.

His address was published on the Twitter page of NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu.

"Finland will officially join our Alliance in the coming days. Membership will make Finland more secure and NATO stronger," noted the Secretary General.

He noted that Finland has combat-ready forces, enhanced capabilities and strong democratic institutions, so its membership will give NATO a lot.

At the same time, Stoltenberg emphasized that the allies agree that the rapid completion of the ratification of Swedenʼs accession to NATO will also be in everyoneʼs interests.