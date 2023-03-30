A Russian soldier was sentenced to 12 years for abusing civilians

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war — he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that at the beginning of March 2022, during the occupation of the village of Buzova (Kyiv-Sviatoshyn district), the convict committed crimes against the civilian population.

In a drunken state, he stopped a convoy of civilians trying to evacuate and threatened them with a weapon.

The Russian ordered the couple to get out of the car and forced the man to remove his clothes above the waist. Humiliating his human dignity, the occupier hit the victim on the head with a butt and wanted to shoot him. "However, he did not do this for reasons beyond his control," the prosecutorʼs office notes.

We are talking about Buryat Dambaev Chingiz Tumunovich. He was captured on January 15, 2023.