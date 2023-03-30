For the first time in Eastern Europe, a one-year-old child was operated on with the help of the Da Vinci robot in Lviv

For the first time in Eastern Europe, a one-year-old child was operated on with the help of the Da Vinci robot at the Lviv Childrenʼs Hospital of St. Nicholas. The boy had a congenital anomaly — too small an opening in the ureter of the right kidney.

This was reported in the First Medical Association of Lviv.

The baby is 1.4 years old and this is a congenital defect, his urine was not passing well and fluid was accumulating, and the kidney was constantly inflamed because of this.

To eliminate this problem, doctors performed a ureter reimplantation: they made a new hole between the ureter and the bladder, through which the urine will fully leave the kidney.

Since the patient is still very young, the doctors decided to operate on him with the help of the Da Vinci robot, so that he could undergo surgery more easily and recover faster. This state-of-the-art robotic system allows for minimally invasive surgery — without a large incision, which is less traumatic and with minimal blood loss.

The surgeon sat at a special console and controlled the "hands" of the robot, which operated on the baby after only a few punctures. Thanks to the video camera, the image was broadcast in front of the doctors on a large screen.

The boy survived the operation well — the tests showed that the kidney is already working much better.