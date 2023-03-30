The USA transferred a $1.25 billion grant to Ukraine

The United States transferred $1.25 billion in grant funds to the budget of Ukraine, which will mainly be used for social payments.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The grant will be used for partial reimbursement of State Budget expenses, in particular for pensions, support of certain social assistance programs (for forced migrants), salaries of employees of state bodies, employees of the State Emergency Service and employees of higher education institutions.

The USA provided these funds through the World Bankʼs Trust Fund within the framework of the fourth additional financing of the project "Supporting Public Expenditure to Ensure Sustainable Public Administration in Ukraine" (PEACE).