The pension fund allowed the purchase of insurance experience

The pension fund has launched a mechanism for voluntary insurance contributions on its portal, which allows you to buy insurance experience for a future pension or increase its amount.

The deputy head of the Office of the President Yulia Sokolovska says that such a mechanism may be of interest to several categories:

people who are currently earning abroad, but would like to receive a pension in Ukraine;

people of pre-retirement age who do not have enough experience for retirement;

workers with low official incomes who can increase their future pension through voluntary contributions.

For voluntary insurance, you need to conclude a standard contract with the Pension Fund using an electronic signature, "Diia.Signature" or the GOV.ID system.

A person can independently determine the duration, periodicity and amount of insurance contributions.

Information on the payment of contributions does not require any reports.

The sums of paid insurance premiums are credited for the month in which the money was deposited into the account of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. For the uninsured, this month will be counted towards the insurance period, for the insured, the salary will be increased for calculating the pension.

"If, for example, 2 000 hryvnias are paid under the contract for a certain month, then for the insured person, the monthly earnings, which will be taken into account when calculating the pension, will increase by more than 9 000 hryvnias. In fact, every 100 hryvnias of the voluntarily paid contribution increases the monthly salary, which will be taken into account for determining the pension, by almost 455 hryvnias," the Fund said.