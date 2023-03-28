Ukraine is ready to resume electricity exports to Europe, as the system currently has a generation surplus.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

"Now we have a generation surplus in the power system, so there is an opportunity to export electricity to European countries. This is a mutually beneficial process, as Europe can receive electricity at reasonable prices, and Ukrainian generating companies can earn money, including for the restoration of capacities after the war. The decision of ENTSO-E to increase opportunities for import and export of electricity between Ukraine and the EU is very important for us," the minister noted.

In the period from October 2022 to February 2023, the Russian invaders carried out 225 strikes on 112 objects of critical civil infrastructure of Ukraine. Energy was the first to be hit. However, the terrorists failed to disable the Ukrainian power system.

During the year of the full-scale war, Russia caused damage to the infrastructure of Ukraine in the amount of $143.8 billion.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal assessed the situation in the countryʼs energy sector and named the main tasks in this area for 2023, including protection of energy facilities and decentralization of the energy system.