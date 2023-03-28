Power outages began in Odesa and in the western regions due to bad weather

Power outages began due to bad weather in Odesa region and in the western regions. Repairmen are trying to promptly restore the power supply.

The Ministry of Energy writes about this on its Facebook page.

The Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko informed that the generation in Ukraine has all the necessary capacity to provide electricity to the entire country.

But due to worsening weather and strong winds, power grids are damaged, so there may be power outages. Restrictions are also possible in Zhytomyr region due to infrastructure repairs.

Reconstruction works are also ongoing in the front-line areas of Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

The DTEK company reports on problems with electricity in Odesa. Due to bad weather, 28 settlements were left without electricity. Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts were the most affected.