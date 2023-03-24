The former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense was sent behind bars for 4.5 years. He offered a bribe of 24 million hryvnias

The former official of the Ministry of Defense, who offered 24 million hryvnias in bribes, was sentenced to 4.5 years behind bars.

This was reported in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

The court supported the position of the prosecutor and found the exhibitor guilty of offering to provide 24 million hryvnias of illegal benefits for a positive audit of "Fortetsia" — the special purpose facility "The Unified Security Center of the Central Security Department of the Armed Forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces."

According to the sources of "Babel" in the SAPO, we are talking about the former deputy head of the department of military representations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Komakh.

The verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) can be appealed within 30 days from the day of its announcement.