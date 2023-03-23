In eight regions, the SBU eliminated 14 schemes for illegal travel abroad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked another 14 schemes to evade mobilization of Ukrainian citizens in wartime conditions. The suspicion was reported to 34 scheme organizers.

They offered conscripts to go abroad on the basis of fictitious documents or to bypass checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" ranged from $2 to $13 500. The amount depended on the region of residence of the "client" and the urgency of the escape.

In Zaporizhzhia region, the scheme worked through the registration of disability for men of military age. The suspects include a doctor from a local private clinic and three of his accomplices.

In Vinnytsia region, five residents of the regional center were found to have falsified certificates of the military medical commission, temporary certificates of conscripts and other documents. For this, they used forged seals and stamps of various state institutions and private organizations.

Three residents of the city were detained in Dnipro, who helped the petitioners to obtain false medical certificates regarding their unfitness for military service.

In Kirovohrad region, representatives of local charitable foundations offered conscripts to leave for the EU "under the guise" of humanitarian transport drivers. To do this, the attackers entered unreliable information into the electronic system "Shlyakh".

Another 10 facts of sending evaders abroad were exposed by the military counter-intelligence officers of the SBU. These schemes operated in the Volyn, Transcarpathian, Odesa and Chernivtsi regions.

Currently, the persons involved have been notified of the suspicion under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).