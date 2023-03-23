The new Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi submitted his dissertation for review after accusations of plagiarism

The new Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi submitted his dissertation for verification after accusations of plagiarism. He is ready to give up his degree if the plagiarism is confirmed.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

"I submitted my dissertation for verification to the National Agency for Quality Assurance of Higher Education. I am waiting for her results no less than others. And, as I have already said, in case of any violations of the new culture of academic integrity, the formation of which I will pay special attention to, I will give up the academic degree of candidate of sciences," Lisovyi explained.

He also noted that he will publish the agencyʼs conclusion.

The minister also said that he submitted to the government proposals for changes to the legislation that would allow anyone to voluntarily renounce a scientific degree and all allowances.

"MPs are also already preparing specific changes to the legislation regarding the entire complex of issues of academic integrity, which will have the broad support of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Ukraine," Lisovyi noted.

After the appointment of Oksen Lisovoy as the new Minister of Education and Science, information appeared on the Internet that plagiarism was discovered in his dissertation.