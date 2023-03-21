The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on mandatory language and history exams for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the law on mandatory exams for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship. To do this, you will need to pass exams on knowledge of the Ukrainian language, history and the Constitution.

The MP from "Voice" ["Holos"] Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

281 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

The law stipulates that anyone wishing to obtain Ukrainian citizenship must submit a written commitment to pass exams on the Constitution of Ukraine, history, and the Ukrainian language.

At the same time, those who received citizenship for special services to Ukraine, are of state interest for Ukraine, or serve in the army or have been awarded a state award, must pass these exams within two years.