The International Criminal Court raised $5 million for its work in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) for the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine collected an additional almost $5 million.
The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.
The justice ministers of more than 40 countries made the relevant decision during the conference in London.
"We share the conviction that Putin and the entire leadership of the Russian Federation should be held accountable. So letʼs make sure that we back up our words with actions, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these terrible crimes," noted the head of the British Ministry of Justice Dominic Raab.
At the same time, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan added that the warrant for Putinʼs arrest reminds the world that joint international action is the key to ensuring justice for Ukraine.
- On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Russian Presidentʼs Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, which is a war crime. Children were taken out without the permission of relatives and Ukraine, in Russia they were granted citizenship. For this purpose, Putin passed a number of decrees that simplified these procedures, and Lvova-Belova carried out his instructions. Together with their parents, up to 150 000 children could be deported to Russia. This is the fifth time in its history that the International Court of Justice has issued such a warrant to a sitting president.
- 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute are now bound to arrest Putin. These are all European countries, all South American countries, including some members of BRICS — an organization in which Russia is a member. Also, members of the ICC include Japan, Australia and Canada, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Mongolia and many other countries.