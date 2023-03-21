The International Criminal Court raised $5 million for its work in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) for the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine collected an additional almost $5 million.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.

The justice ministers of more than 40 countries made the relevant decision during the conference in London.

"We share the conviction that Putin and the entire leadership of the Russian Federation should be held accountable. So letʼs make sure that we back up our words with actions, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these terrible crimes," noted the head of the British Ministry of Justice Dominic Raab.

At the same time, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan added that the warrant for Putinʼs arrest reminds the world that joint international action is the key to ensuring justice for Ukraine.