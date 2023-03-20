Turkey stopped the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia

Since March 1, Turkey has stopped the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia. This happened after the US and the EU increased pressure on Ankara. The government provided the companies with a list of prohibited foreign goods and instructed them to stop their transit.

This was stated by high-ranking Turkish export official and diplomat Cetin Tekcelioglu, Euractiv reports.

"Any goods from this list are blocked for import into Russia, regardless of the country of origin," Tekcelioglu said.

We are talking about goods that are subject to sanctions and export controls of the EU, USA or Great Britain.

Ankara is trying to balance its good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv in the midst of war. It opposes the sanctions in principle, but has said that it will not allow them to be circumvented in Turkey and that the Russian military will not be able to use any supplied products for military purposes.

At the same time, goods produced in Turkey, even with components from other countries, can still be sent to Russia without restrictions.