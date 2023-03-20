Ukraine signed an agreement on digital trade with Britain

Ukraine and Great Britain have signed an agreement on digital trade, which will improve the investment relations of the two countries. The British government also extended duty-free trade with Ukraine for a year.

This is stated on the website of the government of Great Britain.

The agreement provides for: non-application of customs duties (but freedom of taxation) in digital trade, maintenance of a general legal framework for electronic transactions, conclusion of contracts electronically, electronic identification, protection of personal information, etc.

Currently, more than two-thirds of British export services to Ukraine already arrive in digital form. In the future, a single window will be created for traders and government bodies.

The agreement will cover all modern spheres of economy and social life — digital trading systems, free exchange of data, consumer protection, open digital markets, financial services, technical cooperation.