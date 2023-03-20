The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of the Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet

Serhiy Shkarlet officially confirmed that he is resigning from the post of Minister of Education and Science, and the Verkhovna Rada voted for his resignation.

The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about the results of the parliamentary vote.

In June 2020, Shkarlet became acting the head of the ministry, and in December he was appointed a minister. In the same year, the National Agency for Quality Assurance of Higher Education found plagiarism in Shkarletʼs works, which turned into a lawsuit. Students and educators repeatedly demanded his resignation, but this did not happen. Now the Verkhovna Rada removed him from his post.

At a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction Oksen Lisovyi the director of the Small Academy of Sciences, was proposed for the post of Minister of Education and Science. The public is very positive about him.